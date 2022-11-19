Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 955,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,641,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 20,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

