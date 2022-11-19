Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

