The Home Depot, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

