Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 107,064 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,122,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starry Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of STRY stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starry Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.