Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells $34,472.45 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,472.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
MITK stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $18.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
