Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 34,826 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $46,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.