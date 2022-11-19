Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.