Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.1 %

WPC opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

