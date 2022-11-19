Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $117,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

