Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 78.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in American Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

