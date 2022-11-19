Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

