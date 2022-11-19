Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

