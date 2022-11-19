Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

