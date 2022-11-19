Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

