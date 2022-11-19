Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.