Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

