Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

