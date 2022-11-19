Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,816 shares in the company, valued at $41,807,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.