KeyCorp Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

