Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 6,174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.