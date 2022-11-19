Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 769 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $338.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

