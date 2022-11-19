Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $564,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.