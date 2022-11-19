Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells 29,995.95 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVDX opened at 8.39 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

