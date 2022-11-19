eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

eGain stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

