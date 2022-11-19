Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Isoray Stock Performance
Isoray stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
