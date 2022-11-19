Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isoray Stock Performance

Isoray stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Isoray Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Isoray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Isoray by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

