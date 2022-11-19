Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $39,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

