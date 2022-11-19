KeyCorp (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 15th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in KeyCorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.