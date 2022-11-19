Bank of Montreal Can Has $38.95 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of UBS Group worth $38,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,544,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,083 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of UBS opened at $18.31 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.