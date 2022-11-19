Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $46,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $290.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

