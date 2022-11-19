Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.30 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $46,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $11,032,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
HOG stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
