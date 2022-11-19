Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

