Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

ENPH stock opened at $311.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $53,802,046 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.