Fiera Capital Corp Sells 32,325 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,325 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

About Incyte

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

