Investec Group (INVP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.50 on January 9th

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Investec Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 480.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 961.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.34. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 336.30 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.36).

Get Investec Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($4.96), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,122,986.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investec Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.