Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $29,418.01 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $9,450.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $147.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
