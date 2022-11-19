Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $29,418.01 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $9,450.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $147.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.