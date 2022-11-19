McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKC. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

