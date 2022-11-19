Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $38,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $597.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.