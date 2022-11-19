Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $40,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.