Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,877,248 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,877,248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Bancshares worth $45,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

