Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.