Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 129 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $847,508,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

