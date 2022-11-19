Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in UGI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
