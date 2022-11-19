21,478 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 252.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 92.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $95.34 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

