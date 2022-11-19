22,410 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $38,968,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zendesk by 1,583.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 445,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Trading Up 1.8 %

Zendesk stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.