Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,694 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 474.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

