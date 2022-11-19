Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $755.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day moving average is $383.99.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

