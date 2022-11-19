Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Zendesk worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

