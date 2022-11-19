Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lowered by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 251,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DUK stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.87.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

