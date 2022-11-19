iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,176,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.