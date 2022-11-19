Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

